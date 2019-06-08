Insider Selling: Palace Capital PLC (PCA) Insider Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Anthony C. Dove sold 6,800 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £18,292 ($23,901.74).

PCA opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12. Palace Capital PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.78).

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 17.30 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Palace Capital PLC will post 1854.0225342 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

