Insider Selling: Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN) Insider Sells 3,405 Shares of Stock

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 3,405 shares of Origin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £18,693.45 ($24,426.30).

Shares of LON OGN opened at GBX 539 ($7.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,156.65. Origin Enterprises PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 632.45 ($8.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

