Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTD stock opened at $790.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $793.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $672.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

