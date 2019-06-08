Insider Selling: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) CEO Sells 10,054 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 10,054 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $25,537.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ardelyx stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.01. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $65,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

