Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc (CERC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $24,850.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 18,200 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $84,448.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $17,220.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 14,100 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $71,205.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 8,202 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $42,240.30.

On Monday, May 13th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,587 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $61,046.95.

On Friday, May 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,504 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $12,394.80.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 13,762 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $74,314.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $21,840.00.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $4.85 on Friday. Cerecor Inc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

