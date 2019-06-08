Insider Buying: Ashford Inc (AINC) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) insider J Robison Hays III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.42 per share, with a total value of $217,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AINC opened at $40.31 on Friday. Ashford Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $95.58.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashford by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ashford by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ashford by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Ashford during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/insider-buying-ashford-inc-ainc-insider-purchases-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.