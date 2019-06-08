ING Groep (INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.66 ($15.88).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

