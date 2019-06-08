Inflarx (IFRX) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Inflarx from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

IFRX stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

