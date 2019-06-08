Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,874. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.95. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

