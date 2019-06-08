Ignition Trading Down 46.2% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market cap of $82,865.00 and approximately $337.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00077117 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008192 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00194876 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001911 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006515 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

