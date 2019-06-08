Iconomi Hits Market Capitalization of $24.08 Million (ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Iconomi has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Iconomi has a market cap of $24.08 million and $7,812.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconomi token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, HitBTC, Livecoin and Kraken.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00405438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.02436878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00150808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Iconomi Profile

Iconomi was first traded on August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Iconomi is medium.com/iconominet . The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi . The official website for Iconomi is www.iconomi.net

Buying and Selling Iconomi

Iconomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, Liqui, Bitsane, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

