Hydro Market Cap Reaches $6.55 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Fatbtc, Upbit and CoinEx. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $313,197.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,458,606,471 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinEx, IDAX, IDEX, BitMart, BitForex, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

