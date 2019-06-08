Hydro Market Cap Reaches $6.55 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Fatbtc, Upbit and CoinEx. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $313,197.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $772.38 or 0.09759767 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038823 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013369 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000590 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro Token Trading
Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinEx, IDAX, IDEX, BitMart, BitForex, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
