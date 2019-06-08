Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after purchasing an additional 959,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,684,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

