Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 120,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $2,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,254,188 shares of company stock worth $30,201,534. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

