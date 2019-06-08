Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 254.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 385.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

