Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,091,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 551,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 7,879 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $96,438.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 9,020 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $107,969.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,992.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,899 shares of company stock valued at $216,568. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Brean Capital lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

