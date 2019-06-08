Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HINT traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 162.50 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 131,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,673. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/henderson-international-income-trust-plc-announces-dividend-of-gbx-1-40-hint.html.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.