Head-To-Head Analysis: Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) & Westpac Banking (WBK)

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Westpac Banking has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Westpac Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.90 billion 0.72 $1.02 billion $0.75 9.91 Westpac Banking $28.76 billion 2.35 $6.16 billion $1.74 11.29

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.87% 15.98% 1.45% Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Westpac Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 4 0 0 1.80 Westpac Banking 3 3 1 0 1.71

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Summary

Westpac Banking beats Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services. It also provides home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit card and loan repayment, income protection, business, farm pack, person income, and business overheads insurance products; superannuation and retirement products; investment portfolios; instalment warrants; and trading, financial advisory, wealth, foreign currency exchange, international payment, cash flow management, international trade, and import and export services. In addition, it offers industry specific banking and treasury services; other services, such as emergency cash, online and telephone banking, ATMs, unclaimed money, travel center, margin lending, and banking services to migrants moving to Australia; and mobile wallets. Further, it provides capital advisory and fund management, transactional and private banking, and financial market services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

