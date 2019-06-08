HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,538,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,004 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $200,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 1,034,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,796. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

