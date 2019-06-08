Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Harvest Capital Credit posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

HCAP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 4,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

