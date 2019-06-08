Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $100,745.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $216,029.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,907.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,420 shares of company stock worth $4,177,026 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Compass Point started coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

THG opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.17. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

