Habit Restaurants (HABT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HABT. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:HABT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 327,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.