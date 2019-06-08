H2O Innovation (HEOFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy and natural resources end-users. It designs water treatment systems for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, the reclamation and reuse of water, and the treatment of wastewater, while providing a complete line of specialty chemicals and consumables for membrane filtration and reverse osmosis systems. The Company’s products comprise pressure filters, ultrafiltration systems, NF and RO membranes, and mobile and pilot units; and wastewater treatment solutions comprising Bio-Wheel biological treatment systems, Bio-Brane membrane bioreactors, and BiH2Omobile mobile wastewater treatment systems. It has operations primarily in Canada, the United States, Tunisia, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Switzerland, Mexico, Israel, and other countries. H2O Innovation Inc. is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. “

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.16.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.