Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,109,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $334,859.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $5,608,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89, a P/E/G ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

