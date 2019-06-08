Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.16.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 374.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $104,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,378.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $293,726.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,434,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,388,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 356,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 336,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,598 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 580,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,178,000 after acquiring an additional 264,402 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

