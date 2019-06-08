Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.36.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 39,897 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,036,524.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,808.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,427. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-trims-holdings-in-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih.html.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.