Gray Television (GTN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of GTN opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.18. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 129.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

