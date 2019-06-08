Gowest Gold (GWA) Shares Down 16.7%

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 213,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 163,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

