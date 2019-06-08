Goodman Group (GMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.99

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$13.99 ($9.92) and last traded at A$13.94 ($9.89), with a volume of 1400433 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.55 ($9.61).

The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.97.

In other news, insider David Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.40 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of A$67,000.00 ($47,517.73). Also, insider Ian Ferrier purchased 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.36 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,269.38 ($34,942.82).

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

