Golden Star Resources (GSS) PT Set at $4.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

GSS opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

