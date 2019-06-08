Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.34 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,153,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $61.94 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $199.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

