GAM Holding AG Sells 838 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after buying an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,204,807 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

