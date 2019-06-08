FY2019 EPS Estimates for NanoVibronix Inc Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for NanoVibronix in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NanoVibronix’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Shares of NAOV opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.36. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of NanoVibronix worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.