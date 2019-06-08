FY2019 EPS Estimates for NanoVibronix Inc Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for NanoVibronix in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NanoVibronix’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Shares of NAOV opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.36. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.
