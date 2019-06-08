Frontier Lithium Inc (FL) Director Acquires C$140,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL) Director Reginald Frank Walker bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,891,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,756,661.60.

CVE:FL opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. Frontier Lithium Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

