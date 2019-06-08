FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 149,621 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 484,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,426,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,955 shares of company stock worth $4,867,573. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $50.70 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/flir-systems-inc-flir-shares-sold-by-citigroup-inc.html.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.