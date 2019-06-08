FLC Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 701.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $314.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

