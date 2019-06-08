First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,974,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $110,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,194,000 after buying an additional 644,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 934,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,222,000 after buying an additional 573,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,330,000 after buying an additional 534,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $155.35 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

