First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.47% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $121,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,626,741.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,511 shares of company stock valued at $945,689 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 84.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $554,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 153.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

