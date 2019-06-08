First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 162,196 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,196 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 777.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 283,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 251,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $73,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $101,315,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.43 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price target on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

