FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for eServGlobal (ESG)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of eServGlobal (LON:ESG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ESG opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Wednesday. eServGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.23 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

About eServGlobal

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

