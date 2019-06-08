Financial Comparison: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) vs. IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Healthcare -6.50% 7.33% 2.84% IMAC N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Acadia Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acadia Healthcare and IMAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Healthcare 0 8 2 0 2.20 IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than IMAC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and IMAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Healthcare $3.01 billion 1.00 -$175.75 million $2.24 15.14 IMAC $6.70 million 5.99 -$3.05 million N/A N/A

IMAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Healthcare.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats IMAC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which cares to stabilize patients that are either threat to themselves or others by hourly observation, daily intervention, and monitoring by psychiatrists; and specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery and eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders. It also provides residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs; and outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to offer therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorders. In addition, the company provides mental health rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and long-term and non-acute care services for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides education and children's services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 583 behavioral healthcare facilities with 18,084 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

