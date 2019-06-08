FIL Ltd Sells 162,303 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $69,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35,969.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,921.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $215,477,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,255,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,556 shares of company stock worth $5,252,080 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $186.68 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.78.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

