Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 143,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

