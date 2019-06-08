Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 317,340 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $245.21 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

