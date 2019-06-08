Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,341 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,707,274,000 after purchasing an additional 261,868 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,141.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $122.54 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-shares-bought-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.