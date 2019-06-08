Ferroglobe PLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. Ferroglobe’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSM. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.26. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

