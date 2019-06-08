Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $78.12 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

NYSE:ACN opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $184.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In related news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,422,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,113,969.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-78-12-million-holdings-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.