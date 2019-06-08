EZOOW Price Down 81.4% Over Last Week (EZW)

EZOOW (CURRENCY:EZW) traded 79.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One EZOOW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Mercatox. In the last week, EZOOW has traded 81.4% lower against the dollar. EZOOW has a market cap of $5,777.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of EZOOW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EZOOW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00403059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.02471764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00154035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004356 BTC.

About EZOOW

EZOOW’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,551,907,115 tokens. EZOOW’s official message board is medium.com/@Ezoow . The official website for EZOOW is www.ezoow.com . EZOOW’s official Twitter account is @EzoowToken

EZOOW Token Trading

EZOOW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZOOW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZOOW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EZOOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EZOOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZOOW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.