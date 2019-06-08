Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

