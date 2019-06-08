Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Director George A. Scangos Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,167,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.20 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

